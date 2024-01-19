Key takeaways

R. 271.6 (b) RoP applies only for the Statement of claim, not to the Counterclaim for revocation, which must be included in the Statement of defence (see R. 25.1 RoP).

Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

UPC number

UPC_CFI_201/2023

Type of proceedings

Action for infringement

Parties

N.V. Nutricia (Plaintiff)

Nestlé Health Science (Deutschland) GmbH (Defendant)

Patent(s)

EP 2 359 858

Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 29.1 RoP

Rule 25.1 RoP

Rule 271.6 (b) RoP

