Key takeaways
R. 271.6 (b) RoP applies only for the Statement of claim, not to the Counterclaim for revocation, which must be included in the Statement of defence (see R. 25.1 RoP).
Division
Local Division Düsseldorf
UPC number
UPC_CFI_201/2023
Type of proceedings
Action for infringement
Parties
N.V. Nutricia (Plaintiff)
Nestlé Health Science (Deutschland) GmbH (Defendant)
Patent(s)
EP 2 359 858
Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 29.1 RoP
Rule 25.1 RoP
Rule 271.6 (b) RoP
