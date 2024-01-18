ARTICLE

InterDigital has secured a victory against OPPO and OnePlus in Germany regarding its mobile technology patent, according to news released on January 8.

The Munich Regional Court ruled that OPPO and OnePlus infringed InterDigital's patent EP2127420 B1 and ordered the two defendants to cease and desist. OPPO and OnePlus were also instructed to recall their products and disclose information of their accounts.

It is reported that OPPO had challenged InterDigital's licensing terms and pricing, referencing a UK court decision with Lenovo. However, the Munich court dismissed these arguments and labeled OPPO an unwilling licensee.

Whether OPPO and OnePlus will appeal these rulings remains uncertain.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12851

