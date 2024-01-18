Key takeaways
Possibility for parties to comment on separation of subject matter of extension of complaint due to procedural reasons.
Division
Local Division Munich
UPC number
UPC_CFI_9/2023, ACT_459771/2023
Type of proceedings
Action for infringement
Parties
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Plaintiff)
NETGEAR Deutschland GmbH, Netgear Inc. and Netgear International Limited (Defendants)
Patent(s)
EP3611989 and EP3678321
Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 302.1 RoP
