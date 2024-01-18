Key takeaways

Possibility for parties to comment on separation of subject matter of extension of complaint due to procedural reasons.

Division

Local Division Munich

UPC number

UPC_CFI_9/2023, ACT_459771/2023

Type of proceedings

Action for infringement

Parties

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Plaintiff)

NETGEAR Deutschland GmbH, Netgear Inc. and Netgear International Limited (Defendants)

Patent(s)

EP3611989 and EP3678321

Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 302.1 RoP

