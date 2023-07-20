L'Office Allemand des Brevets (DPMA) a publié une étude relative aux demandes de brevets couvrant l'Allemagne publiées en 2022 et les technologies numériques. Les chiffres comprennent tant les demandes nationales que les demandes européennes désignant l'Allemagne.
Les publications ont augmenté de 7,4% par rapport à l'année précédente. L'étude note toutefois une grande disparité selon les pays d'origine des demandes, avec une augmentation relative de 14,3% pour les Etats-Unis et de 13,6% pour la Chine, mais une baisse de -1,9% pour l'Allemagne.
Dans l'absolu, les Etats Unis sont loin devant les autres pays en termes de demandes publiées, avec 6789 demandes.

Consulter le communiqué de presse et l'étude complète.

