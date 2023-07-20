European Union:
Brevets Et Technologies Numériques En Allemagne En 2022
20 July 2023
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
L'Office Allemand des Brevets (DPMA) a publié une
étude relative aux demandes de brevets couvrant
l'Allemagne publiées en 2022 et les technologies
numériques. Les chiffres comprennent tant les demandes
nationales que les demandes européennes désignant
l'Allemagne.
Les publications ont augmenté de 7,4% par rapport à
l'année précédente. L'étude
note toutefois une grande disparité selon les pays
d'origine des demandes, avec une augmentation relative de
14,3% pour les Etats-Unis et de 13,6% pour la Chine, mais une
baisse de -1,9% pour l'Allemagne.
Dans l'absolu, les Etats Unis sont loin devant les autres
pays en termes de demandes publiées, avec 6789 demandes.
Consulter le communiqué de
presse et l'étude
complète.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union
Ed Sheerans Copyright Infringement
IR Global
On May 4, 2023, the outcome of a trial may have ended the career of one of the world's most popular singer/songwriters. The verdict in Ed Sheeran's ("Sheeran") latest copyright...
Twitter's "IP Claims" Against Threads
Waterfront Solicitors LLP
Late yesterday UK time, it was reported that a lawyer for Twitter had sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg complaining about Meta's new Threads app.
AI 101: The Risks Of Using AI-generated Works
lus Laboris
AI is already capable of doing all sorts of tasks that, until recently, could only have been done by humans. But if AI is working for you, could it be infringing others' intellectual property rights?
When Bad Packaging Is A Brand Killer
Dennemeyer Group
In the highly competitive world of consumer industries, the saying "You never get a second chance to make a first impression" rings loudest on store shelves. With enthusiastic brands clamoring...