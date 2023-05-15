The Unified Patent Court (UPC) has published a first set of four templates for the decisions and orders of the Court of First Instance to harmonize their appearance and content. The templates may be found here.

In addition the Court provides also Non-binding Guidances for the use of the templates for decisions and orders of the UPC (see here) to facilitate their use by the judges. Another aim is to support also the parties' representatives when drafting their requests. We expect the UPC to provide further templates for the parties' submissions at a later point of time.

