HGF Attorney at Law, Olivia Petter, has contributed to a new book 'Winning with IP: Managing Intellectual Property Today'.

Olivia has written a chapter called 'Brands and designs for web3'. In the chapter, she looks at the speed of which artificial intelligence, the metaverse and digital wallets are evolving and whether traditional assumptions about intellectual assets still apply in capturing their full value.

More about the book

As the potential for discovering and commercialising innovation is transformed by data modelling and digital simulation, the rewards are going to those who can re-think their intellectual property, managing it more actively as a live asset and as a proposition ready for market.

In this book, 24 top-level IP performers, including the innovation support team at the European Patent Office, discuss how IP is opening up new paths to growth, bringing you up to speed with the impact of transformative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the metaverse, Industry 4.0, net zero and personalised medicine.

Some ventures are just starting to adopt an IP mindset in growing their innovations, brands and designs. Others are struggling to switch, putting themselves at risk of sliding towards commodity status. For those who are learning to invent digitally, IP creates a powerful and flexible system for breaking into new markets, trading at a premium and building up future value.

