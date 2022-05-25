What's New

The European Patent with Unitary Effect ("Unitary Patent" or "UP") and the Unified Patent Court ("UPC") are on track to enter into force and become operational by Q4/2022–Q1/2023.

This is the most significant change in European patent law since the creation of the European Patent Office in 1977.

Why Your Company Needs to Be Prepared for the New System

Owners of granted European bundle patents must make decisions, preferably before the three-month "sunrise" period preceding the start of the new system, whether to exclude these patents from the jurisdiction of the UPC (so-called opting-out). Applicants will have an option to go for a Unitary Patent, continue with European bundle patents, or revert to separate national filings.

These decisions will need to take into account multiple strategic factors. And they need to be made as soon as possible.

Sunrise Period

