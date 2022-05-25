ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Show notes

The unitary patent is a new option after a grant of a regular EP patent. So, there will be no changes in the proceedings up to grant.

After the grant of the EP patent, an applicant may choose to request a unitary patent with the EPO. While the request itself is free, applicants have to supply one translation of the specification together with the request.

Further, for each unitary patent a renewal fee has to be paid to the EPO. The amount of this renewal fee corresponds to the sum of the respective renewal fees of four countries, namely Germany, France, the UK, and the Netherlands. So, with the payment of a single renewal fee equivalent to that of four countries, applicants can achieve protection in 17 countries to begin with, and then and up to 26 countries once all member states have ratified the UPC Agreement.

The single renewal fee for the unitary patent also offers significant administrative advantages.

To keep up to date with UP-related issues, please subscribe to our newsletter. You will find the link in the description.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.