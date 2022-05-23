ARTICLE

The introduction of the Unitary Patent (UP) and the Unified Patent Court (UPC) is the most significant development in patent enforcement in Europe for a generation. The new system will be a fundamental change in the international patent landscape and is likely to have a considerable impact on global patent strategy. This pocket guide to the UP and UPC is a handy reference of the key facts.

