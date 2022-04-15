ARTICLE

Germany: IP Quick Tip: How To Accelerate Proceedings At The EPO (Podcast)

Hello and welcome to this IP Quick Tip on how to accelerate prosecution at the European Patent Office.

Depending on the strategy, you may wish to obtain a granted patent faster. Here are four tips for you as an applicant on how to accelerate the process.

Deciding where to file your application can impact the timelines. For instance, for first filing, the EPO aims to issue a search opinion within 6 months. Should you decide to use the PCT route, using EPO as the International Search Authority avoids the need for a supplementary search, further saving you up to 6 months. You can shorten the procedure by filing waivers. For instance, waving the right to voluntarily amend the application, or the right to confirm your examination request, can both shorten the procedure by up to 6 months each. You can request a faster search or examination by using the programme for accelerated prosecution of European patent applications, the so-called PACE program. Since the EPO is also a part of the Patent Prosecution Highway scheme, you can take advantage of a grant of a patent by another PPH office to expedite the grant at the EPO.

