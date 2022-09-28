ARTICLE

I'm looking forward to this year's Legal Geek conference, which will be my first ever sustainable conference.



With their concept of "reuse and reduce", including no single-use cups and cutlery, as well as their "stage for good" initiative to provide and free stands for sustainable start-ups, it's brilliant to see these elements incorporated from top to bottom throughout, rather than just as one element of the event.



I'm looking forward to getting there and seeing the sustainability in action, as well as getting lots of ideas and inspiration from the sessions themselves - looking at the agenda, there are some amazingly insightful speakers, as well as some innovative looking start-ups.

Of course, I am still wondering whether I will miss the SWAG bags... time will tell!

