European Union:
Mergermarket Dealcast Presents: Trends In Tech M&A (Podcast)
07 December 2021
Morrison & Foerster LLP
In the second episode of our podcast mini-series on tech M&A
in partnership with Mergermarket, Dirk Besse, Managing Partner of
Morrison & Foerster's Berlin office and Head of its
European Corporate and M&A groups, joined host Julie-Anna
Needham to talk about recent trends in shareholder activism in
Europe.
Listen to the podcast.
