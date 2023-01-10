NFT – Just another Buzzword oder neue Chancen für den Kunst- und Filmmarkt? So lautet der Titel des Beitrags, den Christiane Stützle gemeinsam mit Patricia Ernst und Susann Bischoff im Tagungsband zur Telemedicus Sommerkonferenz 2022 mit der Headline: Das Recht der Informationsgesellschaft (Frankfurt a. M.: Deutscher Fachverlag) veröffentlicht hat. Mehr dazu finden Sie hier (Artikel beginnt auf Seite 156).
