After years of record growth, dealmaking has slowed, exit opportunities are limited, and unrealised assets are piling up. But the most successful firms aren't just weathering the storm—they're evolving.

This exclusive report, based on interviews around 200 PE executives across Europe, uncovers how the industry is adapting its value creation strategies in this new reality. We'll delve into the groundbreaking ways PE firms are leveraging AI and data-driven approaches to drive revenue growth and margin expansion, transforming their portfolios for a new era of success.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

Key findings:

79% of investors say they are finding new VC opportunities beyond cost-cutting

32% of investors are favouring organic growth over acquisitions

97% see digital infrastructure as key for implementation of VC plan

62% see positive impact of ESG on long-term financial performance

Originally published 16 June 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.