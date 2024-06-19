ARTICLE
19 June 2024

Transformation In Private Equity: Adapting Value Creation And Exit Strategy To The New Economic Regime

After years of record growth, dealmaking has slowed, exit opportunities are limited, and unrealised assets are piling up. But the most successful firms aren't just weathering the storm—they're evolving.
This exclusive report, based on interviews around 200 PE executives across Europe, uncovers how the industry is adapting its value creation strategies in this new reality. We'll delve into the groundbreaking ways PE firms are leveraging AI and data-driven approaches to drive revenue growth and margin expansion, transforming their portfolios for a new era of success.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

Key findings:

  • 79% of investors say they are finding new VC opportunities beyond cost-cutting
  • 32% of investors are favouring organic growth over acquisitions
  • 97% see digital infrastructure as key for implementation of VC plan
  • 62% see positive impact of ESG on long-term financial performance

Originally published 16 June 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

