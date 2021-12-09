ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The evolution of shareholder activism in Europe

In the second episode of our podcast mini-series on tech M&A in partnership with Mergermarket, Dirk Besse, Managing Partner of Morrison & Foerster's Berlin office and Head of its European Corporate and M&A groups, joined host Julie-Anna Needham to talk about recent trends in shareholder activism in Europe.

Listen to the podcast.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved