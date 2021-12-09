European Union:
MergerMarket Dealcast Presents: Trends In Tech M&A (Podcast)
09 December 2021
Morrison & Foerster LLP
The evolution of shareholder activism in Europe
In the second episode of our podcast mini-series on tech M&A
in partnership with Mergermarket, Dirk Besse, Managing Partner of
Morrison & Foerster's Berlin office and Head of its
European Corporate and M&A groups, joined host Julie-Anna
Needham to talk about recent trends in shareholder activism in
Europe.
Listen to the podcast.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved
