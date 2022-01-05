ARTICLE

Digital Twins are created when a physical object or a business process is recreated digitally. Using digital twins, we can simulate how an object would interact with its environment or how a business process would change due to changed parameters. Digital twins are disrupting the product life cycle management from design to the supply chain, manufacturing, and services or operations, for example in the automotive industry. Besides this, they are used in urban planning and healthcare, to name a few. There are, however, lots of unanswered legal questions, for instance how to protect the IP relating to a digital twin, the (product) liability for a digital twin, or questions regarding data protection law, if the digital twin, as often, contains personal information.

