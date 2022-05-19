ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: German State Aid – Will Mass Insolvency Be Next?

How will German Business navigate the new economic normal?

In this webinar Michael and Oliver will be discussing what comes next.

The simplified Covid-19 related application for "Kurzarbeit" will come to an end by the end of March 2022;

What are the options for Employers?

What restructuring alternatives are now available post Covid and post short-time work?

Are operational based terminations available?

How to approach plant shut-downs and partial shut downs?

Collective bargaining and works council co-determination requirements?

Will filing for insolvency be the last option?

If so, how about KUG/ short-time work allowance and Insolvenzgeld/ bankruptcy money?

How does insolvency interfere with employment laws?

