How will German Business navigate the new economic normal?
In this webinar Michael and Oliver will be discussing what comes next.
The simplified Covid-19 related application for "Kurzarbeit" will come to an end by the end of March 2022;
What are the options for Employers?
What restructuring alternatives are now available post Covid and post short-time work?
Are operational based terminations available?
How to approach plant shut-downs and partial shut downs?
Collective bargaining and works council co-determination requirements?
Will filing for insolvency be the last option?
If so, how about KUG/ short-time work allowance and Insolvenzgeld/ bankruptcy money?
How does insolvency interfere with employment laws?
