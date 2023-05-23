Current functioning of the Public Interest Assessment (PIA) The public interest assessment (PIA) determines whether resolution would have a less severe impact on overall financial stability than 'classic' insolvency proceedings, in particular assessing how each scenario achieves the resolution objectives: the impact on financial stability (a wide-spread crisis may result in a different outcome of the PIA than an idiosyncratic failure);

; the need to limit the use of extraordinary public financial support.