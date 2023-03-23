Corporate insolvencies with major consequences, complex restructuring processes and "protective shield" proceedings - many companies are currently in or are facing a crisis. Cases such as Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof demonstrate that insolvencies can also indirectly affect a great many companies, with suppliers fearing for their customers and manufacturers struggling with insolvency. Particularly affected: the automotive sector, energy-intensive industries, the care sector, retail and the clothing industry. Existing or impending crises require the right experts.

Please feel free to contact us with no obligation.

We are sought-after crisis experts:

"Krisenfrüherkennung ist Key" [Early crisis recognition is vital] a (German-language) interview with Dr. Nefail Berjasevic and Jörn Kuhn, In-house Counsel, issue 2/2023 (to the online version, diruj.net)

"Zu hoffen bleibt, dass es keine Insolvenzwelle wird" [Let's hope there won't be a wave of insolvencies], a (German-language) interview with Sebastian Zeeck and Jörn Kuhn, TextilWirtschaft No. 48/2022 (to the online version, textilwirtschaft.de)

"Kunden und Lieferanten greifen verstärkt bei insolventen Firmen zu" [Customers and suppliers are increasingly interested in buying up insolvent companies], a (German-language) article by Dr. Nefail Berjasevic and Myriam Baars-Schilling, Börsen-Zeitung, issue 249/2022 (to the online version, boersen-zeitung.de)

Download

Brochure (in German): "Restrukturierung - Unterstützung vor und in der Krise" [Restructuring - support before and during a crisis] (Download here)

Our range of advice on insolvency and restructuring includes:

Advice to creditors and debtors in the run-up to insolvency

Negotiations on securing supply relationships (distressed suppliers)

Advice to executive bodies and shareholders before and during a crisis

Out-of-court restructuring and the aversion of insolvency

Advice in the context of (provisional) self-administration

Drafting and review of insolvency plans

Corporate acquisitions out of insolvency (distressed M&A)

Investment in companies threatened with insolvency

Insolvency disputes

Insolvency administration and liquidation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.