Germany:
Insights On Restructuring & Insolvency
12 November 2021
Baker & McKenzie
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The market in Germany and across the globe is unpredictable. For
organizations facing supply chain disruption, sharp declines in
demand or fundamental changes to operating conditions, it is
critical to be proactive, consider issues holistically, and
maintain the financial flexibility to adapt to rapidly changing
circumstances.
Our German Restructuring & Insolvency team works closely
with a globally connected group of lateral thinkers and
problem-solvers to execute the most complex domestic and
cross-border restructuring and recovery solutions. We regularly act
for corporate debtors and insolvency practitioners as well as other
stakeholders in a debtor's capital structure, including banks,
bondholders and financial sponsors, in addition to funds and
companies looking to invest in or acquire a distressed
business.
Our expertise is also confirmed by
awards:
WirtschaftsWoche | Top Law firm & Lawyer for
Restructuring
Handelsblatt | Artur Swierczok 'The Best Lawyers' in
Germany 2022 edition for Restructuring and Insolvency Law
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from Germany
The Latest On Insolvent Schemes And Restructuring Plans
Morrison & Foerster LLP
This update summarises the latest jurisprudence on insolvent schemes of arrangement (schemes) and restructuring plans (RPs), and provides an overview of the key themes that are emerging in this area.
Does The UK Have A New Business Judgment Test?
Morrison & Foerster LLP
In an article authored for Global Restructuring Review, Howard Morris, Amrit Khosa, and Julia Kotamäki examine the recent cases of subprime lender Amigo Loans and oil company Hurricane Energy...
Caffè Nero CVA Challenged Rejected
Mayer Brown
The decision follows the judgments in New Look and Regis earlier in the year in rejecting the challenges brought by dissenting creditors and demonstrating the high bar to a successful challenge.
Insolvency Team – Recent Insolvency Case Update
Gatehouse Chambers
These case summaries first appeared in LexisNexis' Insolvency Case Alerter. They represent some of the more interesting insolvency decisions to have been published recently.