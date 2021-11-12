The market in Germany and across the globe is unpredictable. For organizations facing supply chain disruption, sharp declines in demand or fundamental changes to operating conditions, it is critical to be proactive, consider issues holistically, and maintain the financial flexibility to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances.

Our German Restructuring & Insolvency team works closely with a globally connected group of lateral thinkers and problem-solvers to execute the most complex domestic and cross-border restructuring and recovery solutions. We regularly act for corporate debtors and insolvency practitioners as well as other stakeholders in a debtor's capital structure, including banks, bondholders and financial sponsors, in addition to funds and companies looking to invest in or acquire a distressed business.

Our expertise is also confirmed by awards:

WirtschaftsWoche | Top Law firm & Lawyer for Restructuring

Handelsblatt | Artur Swierczok 'The Best Lawyers' in Germany 2022 edition for Restructuring and Insolvency Law

