Lieferengpässe, Chipmangel und Rohstoffpreis-Explosion: Während die Automobilindustrie auf die Disruptionen der letzten beiden Jahre gut reagiert hat, stellen neue Faktoren, wie die nur langsam steigende Nachfrage im Bereich der Elektromobilität und der wachsende Einfluss Chinas die Branche vor neue Herausforderungen.

Welche Schlüsseltrends und -strategien für die Zukunft der Automobilbranche entscheidend sind, erklärt Partner & Managing Director Fabian Piontek.

