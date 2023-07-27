To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Lieferengpässe, Chipmangel und Rohstoffpreis-Explosion:
Während die Automobilindustrie auf die Disruptionen der
letzten beiden Jahre gut reagiert hat, stellen neue Faktoren, wie
die nur langsam steigende Nachfrage im Bereich der
Elektromobilität und der wachsende Einfluss Chinas die Branche
vor neue Herausforderungen.
Welche Schlüsseltrends und -strategien für die Zukunft
der Automobilbranche entscheidend sind, erklärt Partner &
Managing Director Fabian Piontek.
