Felix Werner spoke to Export Compliance Manager about the German government passing the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, a law requiring companies to include human rights and environmental concerns in their supply chain due diligence.

According to Felix, the passing of the act is significant. "The fact that the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act was adopted at the end of the legislative period despite the fierce debate and the numerous changes in the parliamentary procedure - in particular when taking the failure to adopt the Corporate Sanctioning Act into account, which was another major legislative objective - indicates that both the German Federal Government and the German Federal Parliament take this issue very seriously," he said.

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved