Germany:
#stayonboard: A Push For A Better Work-life Balance For Board Members In Germany (Podcast)
Board members in Germany cannot currently suspend their mandate
temporarily in case of pregnancy, sickness or to care of a sick
family member. However, this is about to change as a result of the
initiative #stayonboard.
Joining us is Jessica Jacobi, partner at our German firm Kliemt HR Lawyers and one of the initiators of
#stayonboard, along with one of her co-activists Tobias de Raet, a
corporate/M&A partner at Linden Partners. We discussed the new
law, its impact on companies and why they first decided to start
the #stayonboard initiative.
Find out more about the #stayonboard initiative on their
website.
