Board members in Germany cannot currently suspend their mandate temporarily in case of pregnancy, sickness or to care of a sick family member. However, this is about to change as a result of the initiative #stayonboard.

Joining us is Jessica Jacobi, partner at our German firm Kliemt HR Lawyers and one of the initiators of #stayonboard, along with one of her co-activists Tobias de Raet, a corporate/M&A partner at Linden Partners. We discussed the new law, its impact on companies and why they first decided to start the #stayonboard initiative.

