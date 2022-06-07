Key Points

Reduced COVID-19 related entrance requirements for fully vaccinated travelers arriving from low-risk COVID-19 areas as of 1 June 2022

Overview

As of 1 June 2022, the government of Germany reduced COVID-19-related entry requirements and quarantine requirements for certain travelers. Under these new measures, fully vaccinated travelers arriving from areas that are not regions of variant concern will be permitted to enter Germany without presenting proof of a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, proof of recovery from COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Travelers who have spent 10 or more days in an area of variant concern will need to register prior to arrival, provide proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of departure, and undergo a 14-day quarantine period.

Currently, no countries or regions are classified under the area of variant concern list.?For additional COVID-19 related entrance information, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany reduced COVID-19 related entrance measures for fully vaccinated travelers arriving from countries with low risk of COVID-19 variants. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

The government confirmed that these newest measures will remain in place until 31 August 2022. Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 6 June, 2022

