Key Points

COVID-19 related entrance measures extended until 31 May 2022

Overview

The government of Germany announced that it would extend current COVID-19 related entrance measures until 31 May 2022. Currently, these measures include presenting one of the following:

A valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate; or

Proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 28-90 days; or

Proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure or rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of departure.

Travelers are not required to undergo quarantine when entering Germany, regardless of vaccination status. Travelers who have spent time in a high-risk area in the past ten days must also carry a German government-issued "digital registration on entry paper” to demonstrate that they have been approved to enter Germany.

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany will extend COVID-19 related entrance measures until 31 May 2022. Travelers will still be permitted to enter Germany but must adhere to all COVID-19 related entrance requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 3 May, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.