Effective June 1, 2024, Germany's 'Opportunity Card' program will come into effect, under which foreign nationals with vocational experience or university education who achieve at least six points according to a mixed criteria point system will be able to apply for a one-year (renewable) residence permit for the purpose of seeking employment in Germany. This program is part of the broader package of immigration reforms approved in 2023 which aim to make Germany more attractive to foreign workers.

