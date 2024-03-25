The following changes will come into effect in German immgiration law:
Students
- holders of student permits will be able to work up to 140 full or 280 half days per calendar year instead of 120 full or 240 half days
- student permits will be valid initially for 2 years now instead of 1 year as before
- student permit holders will be able to change their purpose of
stay before they graduate. Until today they could only change the
purpose of stay in very limited exceptions.
- Permanent residence permit options for spouses who are married to Skilled Workers holding permanent residence permit
- they must have held a residence permit for minimum 3 years instead of 5 years before;
- they are employed for at least 20 hours per week; and
- they proof German language skills level B1 with certificate
- Residence Permits for parents of principals with Blue Card EU, ICT Card, Mobile ICT Card, or Skilled Workers Permit and their spouses residing in Germany: principal or spouse will be able to apply for a family reunification permit if
- the principal applicant was issued a qualifying permit type for the first time as of March 01, 2024
- the parents maintain a secure livelihood and appropriate health insurance
This option automatically ends on December 31, 2028
- Blue Card EU holders (principal) can apply for Permanent
Residence Permit after
- 21 months with German language knowledge level B1
- 27 months with German language knowledge level A1
