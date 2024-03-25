The following changes will come into effect in German immgiration law:

Students

holders of student permits will be able to work up to 140 full or 280 half days per calendar year instead of 120 full or 240 half days

student permits will be valid initially for 2 years now instead of 1 year as before

student permit holders will be able to change their purpose of stay before they graduate. Until today they could only change the purpose of stay in very limited exceptions. Permanent residence permit options for spouses who are married to Skilled Workers holding permanent residence permit

they must have held a residence permit for minimum 3 years instead of 5 years before;

they are employed for at least 20 hours per week; and

they proof German language skills level B1 with certificate Residence Permits for parents of principals with Blue Card EU, ICT Card, Mobile ICT Card, or Skilled Workers Permit and their spouses residing in Germany: principal or spouse will be able to apply for a family reunification permit if

the principal applicant was issued a qualifying permit type for the first time as of March 01, 2024

the parents maintain a secure livelihood and appropriate health insurance

This option automatically ends on December 31, 2028

Blue Card EU holders (principal) can apply for Permanent Residence Permit after 21 months with German language knowledge level B1 27 months with German language knowledge level A1



