ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Germany proposed new policies intended to reform the immigration system in order to attract high skilled foreign nationals to the country

Overview

The government of Germany proposed new policies aimed at attracting skilled foreign nationals on 30 November 2022. The new policies amend measures of the Skilled Labour Immigration Act. As a result of these changes, labor immigration is expected to be based on the pillars of skilled labor, experience and potential.

Under the skilled labor pillar, the government will:

Lower the salary thresholds for EU Blue Card applicants

Introduce additional vocational training and study options in Germany

Expand national residence permits issued to skilled foreign nationals holding recognized qualifications.

The experience pillar is intended for skilled workers seeking to immigrate to Germany. Applicants under this route will not require professional qualifications to be formally recognized so long as they hold an employment contract in a non-regulated profession, have two years of relevant work experience and meet specific earning level requirements.

The potential pillar is aimed at foreign nationals who do not yet have an employment contract in Germany. Under this route, permissions will be assessed based on a point system. The point system will be based on an individual's qualifications, language skills, professional experiences, links to Germany and age.

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany proposed new measures to reform the country's immigration law in the coming years. According to the government announcement, the objective of these measures is to expedite the recruitment of skilled workers from countries outside of the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA).

Looking Ahead

The government of Germany is expected to present the law to the German parliament at the start of 2023. Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.