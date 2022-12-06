Key Points

Germany's third-party visa processing services will expand location options for Indian nationals

Overview

As of 27 November 2022, VFS Global, a worldwide visa processing service provider, announced that Indian nationals will now be permitted to schedule appointments and submit Schengen visa applications to all visa application centers run by VFS Global in India, regardless of the applicant's place of residence in the country.

These measures will not apply to applications submitted for national visas (D-visa categories) such as those submitted for student, employment or family reunion purposes.

What are the Changes?

VFS Global will permit Indian nationals to schedule appointments and submit documents for Schengen Visas for travel to Germany in any VFS center located in India. According to the announcement, this will allow applicants to obtain an appointment even if the closest VFS Global center is booked and will significantly reduce visa processing wait times.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 02 December, 2022

