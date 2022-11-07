Key Points

The government of Germany introduced a new program for admitting at-risk nationals of Afghanistan

Overview

On 17 October 2022, the government of Germany introduced new measures for assisting nationals from Afghanistan in relocating to Germany.?Through these new measures, approved agencies will nominate nationals of Afghanistan for admittance into Germany. Approved agencies are designated by the German government.

Targeted groups under the program include the following:

Have been exposed to additional risk through a commitment to women's and human rights for their work in spheres of justice, politics, media, education, culture, sport or academia

Are vulnerable to harm, violence or persecution as a result of their gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or religion

Eligible individuals must also be a citizen of Afghanistan currently residing in Afghanistan.

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany introduced a new program for admitting at-risk nationals of Afghanistan into the country. Through the new plan, the government aims to admit approximately 1,000 nationals of Afghanistan every month until otherwise stated.

