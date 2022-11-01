ARTICLE

Key Points

Munich Airport introduced a pilot test program intended to reduce passenger wait times and entry delays

Overview

The authorities of Munich Airport introduced a pilot project for testing express queues into the country to reduce entry delays. The pilot project was launched on 25 October 2022 and will remain in place for 60 days.

The system will allow foreign nationals from countries outside the Schengen Area to register for a 30-minute appointment window. Using this process, foreign nationals will be granted access to security checkpoints and passport control during this appointment window.

Foreign nationals can still enter the country and go through security checks and passport controls without pre-registering, however, delays in entry may occur.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of the Munich Airport introduced a pilot project that will allow select foreign nationals to register for faster access through security and passport control when entering Germany. According to the announcement, this pilot project is intended to reduce wait times and create a more efficient entry into the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Munich airport authority's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 October 2022

