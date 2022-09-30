Key Points

The German mission in India announced changes to the processing of Schengen visas and new processing time estimates

Overview

The government of Germany published information on the processing of Schengen visas for Indian nationals. As of 5 September 2022, the processing of Schengen visa applications submitted to the consulate office of Germany in Delhi will be transferred to Germany's Schengen Visa Centre in Mumbai. Applicants for Schengen visas will now be required to make visa application appointments with this office.

According to the government, processing times have increased to an average time of at least 15 days for Schengen visa applications due to increased demand and peak filing season.

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany released information concerning the issuance of Schengen visas in India. The government also increased the estimated processing time for these applications.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 28 September 2022.

