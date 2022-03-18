ARTICLE

As of March 3, the German government has removed all countries from its high-risk areas list, including the U.S. Individuals from these countries are no longer ordered to quarantine upon arrival or have additional PCR tests taken.

However, travelers, regardless of their departure country, are required to complete digital entry registration. Additionally, individuals must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 48 hours before arrival, or they must have proof of complete recovery within 90 days before arrival. Furthermore, children under the age of six are excluded from the aforementioned testing requirements. Further information on Germany's entry requirements can be found here.

https://www.bal.com/bal-news/germany-covid-19-all-countries-removed-from-high-risk-areas-list/

