Germany:
COVID-19: All Countries Removed From High-risk Areas List
18 March 2022
Fakhoury Global Immigration
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As of March 3, the German government has removed all countries
from its high-risk areas list, including the U.S. Individuals from
these countries are no longer ordered to quarantine upon arrival or
have additional PCR tests taken.
However, travelers, regardless of their departure country, are
required to complete digital entry registration. Additionally,
individuals must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and proof
of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 48 hours before
arrival, or they must have proof of complete recovery within 90
days before arrival. Furthermore, children under the age of six are
excluded from the aforementioned testing requirements. Further
information on Germany's entry requirements can be
found
here.
Source:
-
https://www.bal.com/bal-news/germany-covid-19-all-countries-removed-from-high-risk-areas-list/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Germany
CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert Week 8.2022
CONVINUS
U.S.: All vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers must present a negative COVID-19 viral test prior to air travel or travel instead with proof of COVID-19 recovery...
Apply For A Health & Care Worker Sponsor Licence
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
In order to obtain a sponsor licence to bring sponsored healthcare workers to the UK, there has to be a company with a sponsor licence and the workers must be sponsored to work for that company.
Turkish Citizenship By Investment
Ahmet Yum Law Firm
Foreign investors have been allowed to acquire Turkish citizenship exceptionally via Article 12 of the Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901.
Healthcare Worker Visa: Calculating Salary Rates
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
Employers seeking to sponsor migrants under the Skilled Worker route's Health and Care Worker Visa must be paid an appropriate salary for their position.