Key Point
- All countries and regions removed from the high-risk area list related to the pandemic
Overview
On 3 March 2022, the government of Germany announced that no states or regions will be considered high-risk areas as a result of reduced COVID-19 variant concerns. As a result, 40 countries and regions will be removed from the high-risk list. Travelers will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result taken within 48 hours of arrival and proof of vaccination or, alternatively, proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
What are the Changes?
The government of Germany has announced that no states or regions will be classified as high-risk areas as of 3 March 2022 in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic. This classification may change depending on COVID-19 infection rates around the world.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 04 March 2022
