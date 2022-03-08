ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Point

All countries and regions removed from the high-risk area list related to the pandemic

Overview

On 3 March 2022, the government of Germany announced that no states or regions will be considered high-risk areas as a result of reduced COVID-19 variant concerns. As a result, 40 countries and regions will be removed from the high-risk list. Travelers will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test result taken within 48 hours of arrival and proof of vaccination or, alternatively, proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany has announced that no states or regions will be classified as high-risk areas as of 3 March 2022 in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic. This classification may change depending on COVID-19 infection rates around the world.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 04 March 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.