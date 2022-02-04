Key Points

Updated high-risk countries and regions list

Updated travel requirements for travelers who have been in a high-risk country or region prior to departure for Germany

Overview

On 14 Jan. 2022, the government of Germany released additional guidance on entrance requirements and added 19 countries and regions to its high-risk area list. The list went into effect on 30 Jan. 2022. All travelers who have traveled through a high-risk area in the last 10 days prior to departure will be required to:

Register their travel prior to arrival;

Carry the travel registration throughout the duration of stay in Germany;

Provide proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 48 hours of departure to Germany or provide proof of a valid vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovery;

Quarantine for a period of 10 days unless the traveler is fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.

At the discretion of the German authorities, travelers may be subject to additional PCR testing upon arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany updated its entrance requirements for travelers departing from a high-risk area in the 10 days prior to arrival to Germany. These requirements vary depending on the traveler's vaccination status. The high-risk area list has also been updated to include the countries of Canada, Brazil, Japan and 16 others.

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published February 2, 2022

