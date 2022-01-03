Key Points?

Proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery from COVID-19 will be required of all travelers over the age of six entering Germany?

Overview?

On 23 Dec. 2021, the government of Germany updated its entrance requirements . All travelers over the age of six will be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test, proof of recovery or proof of vaccination. Currently, antigen and PCR tests no older than 48 hours upon entrance are accepted by the German government. Travelers transiting through a German airport will also need to provide proof of one of the above-mentioned documents. For additional information, click here .?

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany will require all travelers to provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the country beginning 23 Dec. 2021.?

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.?

Originally published DECEMBER 29, 2021

