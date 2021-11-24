ARTICLE

Key Points

Additional COVID-19 health measures introduced

Overview

On 19 Nov. 2021, the German government announced new health measures related to COVID-19. Under these measures, travelers are required to show proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 recovery certificate to use public transit. Only vaccinated, COVID-19 recovered individuals or individuals with a negative PCR, PoC-PCR test that was carried out no more than 72 hours prior to entry will be allowed access to in-person workspaces. Employers are encouraged to allow all employees to work from home. In certain regions of Germany, unvaccinated individuals will be restricted from entering museums, restaurants and attending other large events.

What are the Changes?

The German government continues to reinforce strict internal health measures due to the increasing COVID-19 transmission rates in the region.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 22 November 2021

