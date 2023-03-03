ARTICLE

After more than a year of discussions, and many years of preparation, the long-awaited reform of the ELTIF regulation has been adopted by the European Parliament on (15 February 2023). While the new regulation is not fulfilling all of its promises, it is nonetheless a welcome change, improving the attractiveness of the ELTIF regime.

The goal? To adress many of the regulatory challenges that have prevented the ELTIF regime to be a success, be it in term of eligible assets, diversification requirements or marketing.

