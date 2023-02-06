ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

EU Commission, Parliament and Council are entering the critical stage of negotiations on reviewed versions of the AIFM and the UCITS Directive. Amendments have been drafted especially with regard to delegation, loan originating funds and liquidity management tools. This article summarizes the main topics under discussion and gives an overview on the further legislative procedure.

Read full article (German)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.