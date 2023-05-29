The draft of a Future Financing Act published by the Federal Ministries of Finance and Justice on April 12, 2023, raises great anticipation. Over 143 pages, more than 25 different laws and regulations are adjusted, from financial market law to company law to tax law.

The contents of the draft are largely welcomed. For example, the scope of application of the eWpG is extended to shares and the prior notification obligation to BaFin for ad hoc notifications is abolished.

However, the law can hardly be described as a great success. The only noticeable stimulus for the business location can be expected in the area of alternative investments. There, investment opportunities for funds will be expanded and the VAT exemption extended to the management of all regulated investment funds. This eliminates locational disadvantages.

Our partner Prof. Dr. Bernd Geier commented on the draft in the current issue of Betriebs-Berater (BB 2023, issue 20).

Click here to read the article (fee required to access the article). This article is in German.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.