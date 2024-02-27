Germany:
Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus: EMEA Regulatory Insights Series – Germany (Podcast)
27 February 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In our EMEA regulatory insights series colleagues from our EMEA
offices provide an update on some of the key regulatory issues they
are seeing in their local market. In this latest episode Michael
Born from our Frankfurt office discusses recent German regulatory
developments including the Financial Market Digitisation Act, the
Credit Secondary Market Promotion Act, the Financial Crime Control
Act and recent BaFin activity on ESG.
Spotify/ Apple
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Germany
Capital Markets Outlook 2024
Loyens & Loeff
In this deck, we highlight some key developments that should be on the radar of parties active in the capital markets of our home markets (the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland)...
Green Loans
Camilleri Preziosi Advocates
The term ‘green loan' has become increasingly omnipresent in economic and market discourse. What is a ‘green loan' and what distinguishes it from your typical ‘loan'?