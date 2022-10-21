ARTICLE

European Union: PwC's Michael Huertas On The Tools EU Watchdogs Are Missing And How Europe's National Regulators Are Filling In The Gaps

Today's guest details how European regulators are changing their approach to regulating Europe's markets and what that means for the financial services firms under their supervision. He outlines the tools Europe's top finance watchdogs are missing in their efforts to better police European markets, and how he believes national European regulators need to fill the gaps in regulatory expertise created as a result. He also explains why finance bosses should be preparing now for an upcoming set of European accountability rules similar to the UK's senior managers and certification regime and plenty more in between…

Dr Michael Huertas is Frankfurt-based lawyer whose 14 year career has included stints the European Central Bank and Lloyds Banking Group. Since 2021, he has been advising some og the world's largest financial services firms as a partner and head of the European financial institutions regulatory group at PwC Legal.

