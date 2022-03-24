Since March of last year, the EU Green Deal regulations have been gradually implemented. Many experts expect an increase of restructuring cases in 2022. As a result, the importance of sustainability in restructuring is increasing, as many investors will only cooperate with companies that are ESG-compliant. To learn more, check out the article about sustainability and restructuring by our partners Bernd Geier and Oliver Otto published in the Börsen-Zeitung.

