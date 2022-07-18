Germany:
Germany Introduces New Rules On Crypto Funds
18 July 2022
Goodwin Procter LLP
Germany has introduced a new regulation on crypto fund units
(Verordnung über Kryptofondsanteile –
KryptoFAV), that allows fund managers to issue fund units on
an electronic instead of a physical basis. The new rules come less
than one year after the Fund Location Act
(Fondsstandortgesetz) allowed institutional investors to
invest in crypto assets. Goodwin's Dr. Sebastian Seeger, Dr.
Joachim Kayser, Sebastian Bruchwitz, Tobias Koch, and Conor Sartory
– all members of the firm's Frankfurt office –
share more about this new regulation. Read more here.
