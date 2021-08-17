The updated Ordinance for North Rhine Westphalia only applies to non-vaccinated employees returning from holiday.

Update 12 July 2021

One state requiring employers to verify negatives tests of employees returning from holiday

North Rhine Westphalia has imposed a duty on employers to verify Covid tests of unvaccinated employees returning from vacations (other German states may follow). The updated ordinance of the state of North Rhine Westphalia dated 9 July 2021 provides the following:

Employees who have been on vacation after 1 July 2021 for at least five consecutive workdays must provide their employer on or during the first day of their return to work with proof of a negative Covid test.

If work is resumed at a home office, the proof of a negative test must be provided for the first day the employee returns to work at the employer's site or another place of work outside of the home office.

This obligation does not apply to employees who are considered fully immunized.

Violations of this duty represent an administrative offence and may be fined with penalty payments of up to €25,000.

Update 7 June 2021

Vaccination prioritisation scheme

The vaccination prioritisation scheme for certain age and employee groups has been lifted. All persons at least 16 years or older can now apply for a vaccination appointment with vaccination centres, company doctors or private practitioners. However, as there are still not sufficient vaccination doses available, it may take a couple of weeks until receiving the first vaccination appointment.

Update 11 May 2021

Ordinance on relaxation of measures for vaccinated and recovered persons outside of the employment context

On 9 May 2021, a new ordinance came into force, easing certain measures for vaccinated and recovered persons. These persons will now be treated equally to those who have tested negative for Covid-19. A person is considered as vaccinated when the necessary vaccinations (usually two) have been performed and 14 days have passed since the last vaccination.

Contact and exit restrictions now no longer apply to vaccinated and recovered persons. This means, for example, that vaccinated and recovered persons are no longer counted at private gatherings. Night-time curfew restrictions under the Infection Protection Act no longer apply to these groups.

Also, quarantine obligations do not apply to vaccinated and recovered persons anymore.

However, in the employment context, the ordinance does not provide for any relaxations (yet). The rules on hygiene and distance requirements, the obligation to offer Covid tests and the home office requirement continue to apply to all employees, even if they are vaccinated or have recovered.

Update 27 April 2021

Employees now obliged to work from home if offered

The relevant regulations on home office work previously regulated in the SARS-CoV-2- Occupational Health and Safety Ordinance (SARS-CoV-2-Arbeitsschutzverordnung) have been transferred to the newly amended Infection Protection Act (IfSG). In this context, the IfSG now provides the following:

Employees are now obliged to accept an offer from their employer to work from home, provided there are no conflicting reasons , which may include cramped living conditions, disturbance by third parties (eg family members) or inadequate technical equipment.

, which may include cramped living conditions, disturbance by third parties (eg family members) or inadequate technical equipment. Not only employers but also employees are now forced to consider the possibility of working from home . Whereas employees were previously only asked to make use of their employer's offer, there is now an obligation on employees to work from home, provided there are no reasons to the contrary.

. Whereas employees were previously only asked to make use of their employer's offer, there is now an obligation on employees to work from home, provided there are no reasons to the contrary. The obligation to work from home is limited in time to the duration of the epidemic situation , longest until 30 June 2021.

, longest until 30 June 2021. If employees do not agree to work from home, there is no penalty or fine.

The legislation also introduces night curfews from 10pm to 5am in areas where the incidence rate is over 100 per 100k residents. During this time, however, it is permitted to leave the house for the purpose of work.

Obligation to offer Covid tests twice a week

With effect from 20 April 2021, the Corona Occupational Health and Safety ordinance was amended to include an obligation to offer Covid tests to employees once a week. This obligation for employers has now been further extended. Instead of one Covid test, employers must now offer their employees two Covid tests a week if the employees do not exclusively work from home. As before, both PCR and antigen tests (also for self-testing) may be used.

Employers may also use service providers to fulfil their obligation to offer tests twice a week. Other regulations on hygiene measures (eg observance of the minimum distance, use of protective masks, etc) continue to remain in force. The Corona Occupational Health and Safety ordinance is in effect until 30 June 2021.

Update 14 April 2021

The Covid Occupational Health and Safety Ordinance, applicable in all German states, was amended by the federal government on 13 April 2021. The amendment is expected to enter into force by the middle of next week. We have outlined the details below:

Employers will be obliged to offer their employees who are not exclusively working from home a Covid test at least once a week . Employees accommodated in shared housing or workers who have direct physical contact with other people or frequent contact with customers must be offered two tests per week.

. Employees accommodated in shared housing or workers who have direct physical contact with other people or frequent contact with customers must be offered two tests per week. The obligation to provide the tests applies regardless of the company's size. Employees, on the other hand, are not obligated to make use of the test offer.

Even though employers must provide the tests, they do not have to document if their employees are actually using them.

Accordingly, test results do not have to be documented either. It would therefore be sufficient to simply send self-tests home to employees or to deposit self-tests in the office where they are accessible to everyone. A list of the self-tests which are approved by the federal institute for pharmaceuticals and medical products can be found here . According to the government, there are currently enough self-tests available on the market to ensure independent procurement through employers.

The employer may of course also offer PCR tests or rapid antigen tests if the necessary infrastructure is already in place.

The cost of Covid tests will not be reimbursed to employers by the Government.

In addition, other measures that were already included in the Covid Occupational Health and Safety Ordinance were extended until 30 June 2021, such as distance regulations, hygiene regulations and the appeal to allow employees to work from home (if possible).

Update 24 March 2021

The lockdown has been extended until 18 April 2021. Plans to have mandatory "rest days" over Easter have been shelved, however other points worth noting are:

Continued obligation to offer working from home wherever possible: The occupational health and safety regulation issued by the German Ministry of Labour has been extended until 30 April 2021 . Until then, employers are obligated to allow their employees to work from home if the nature of the activities allows it.

The occupational health and safety regulation issued by the German Ministry of Labour has been . Until then, employers are obligated to allow their employees to work from home if the nature of the activities allows it. Covid tests at the workplace: Where working from home is not possible, employees should be offered at least one, and "if available," two Covid rapid tests per week. At the beginning of April, the trade associations will present an initial implementation report showing how many companies conduct rapid tests. On this basis, the German government will discuss whether it is necessary to introduce an obligation for employers to test employees.

Where working from home is not possible, employees should be offered at least one, and "if available," two Covid rapid tests per week. At the beginning of April, the trade associations will present an initial implementation report showing how many companies conduct rapid tests. On this basis, the German government will discuss whether it is necessary to introduce an obligation for employers to test employees. Travel restrictions and quarantine: Citizens should refrain from non-essential travel. Anyone returning from a foreign high-risk area must remain in quarantine for ten days. This can be shortened by a negative test, but not before the fifth day after entry. When returning from virus variant areas, a strict quarantine of 14 days must be observed.

Citizens should refrain from non-essential travel. Anyone returning from a foreign high-risk area must remain in quarantine for ten days. This can be shortened by a negative test, but not before the fifth day after entry. When returning from virus variant areas, a strict quarantine of 14 days must be observed. Free testing: Free rapid tests will also be further expanded. Citizens have the opportunity to take a free rapid test once a week. In schools and childcare facilities, children and employees should be tested at least once a week.

Free rapid tests will also be further expanded. Citizens have the opportunity to take a free rapid test once a week. In schools and childcare facilities, children and employees should be tested at least once a week. Medical face masks remain mandatory at workplaces, in public transportation and shops: The obligation to wear medical masks (FFP2, KN95/N95 or surgical masks) in public transportation as well as in stores still applies. Employers are required to provide medical masks where employees work together in the worksite.

The obligation to wear medical masks (FFP2, KN95/N95 or surgical masks) in public transportation as well as in stores still applies. Employers are required to provide medical masks where employees work together in the worksite. Local adaption of measures: In districts, where the incidence exceeds 100 over a three-day period, further measures should be taken. The affected districts should then impose curfews and, if and where necessary, tighten contact restrictions. From an incidence of 100, any openings made, eg in the areas of childcare, hospitality and retail, are to be reversed again.

These measures must now be implemented by the federal states by 29 March 2021 through legal ordinance.

The next conference between the chancellor and the prime ministers of the federal states is scheduled for 12 April 2021.

Update 5 March 2021

The Chancellor and Prime Ministers of the Länder have decided to extend the lockdown until 28 March 2021. However, some relaxation and a further opening strategy have been agreed:

It is now permissible to meet with a maximum of 5 persons from two households. In regions with a 7-day incidence of 35 (infections per 100,000 inhabitants/week) up to 10 persons from three households are allowed to meet. Children up to 14 years of age do not count. If the 7-day incidence rises to over 100 for three consecutive days, the strict contact restrictions (one household only allowed to meet with one person from another household) will apply again. Non-essential private trips and visits are not allowed.

The obligation to offer working from home wherever possible continues: The occupational health and safety regulation issued by the German Ministry of Labour has been extended until 30 April 2021. Until then employers are obliged to allow their employees to work from home if the nature of the activities permits it.

Medical face masks remain mandatory in work places, in public transportation and shops: The obligation to wear medical masks (FFP2, KN95/N95 or surgical masks) on public transportation, as well as in stores, still applies. Employers are required to provide medical masks to employees when working with other employees.

Decisions regarding employers' obligation to offer Covid tests at the workplace are still pending: it is envisaged that employers will be obliged to offer their employees working at the employer's site one free Covid rapid test per week. The Government will discuss this issue further today. Regardless of this, from 8 March 2021 all citizens should be able to be tested free of charge at least once a week, for example in test centres run by local authorities.

Gradual relaxation of restrictions from 8 March 2021 are expected, with each step depending on the 7-day incidence in the respective region: Now that schools and hair salons have already reopened, in a second opening step, book shops, flower and garden shops are allowed to reopen with restrictions on the number of costumers. Further service providers may also reopen. If wearing a mask is not possible, eg in beauty salons, customers must provide a negative Covid test result. In regions with a 7-day incidence of less than 50, retail stores are allowed to reopen with restrictions on the number of customers, as well as museums, zoos and botanical gardens. Small groups of no more than 10 persons may also undertake exercise/sport together outdoors (non-contact sports). If the 7-day incidence rises to more than 50 again, stricter restrictions will apply again. If the 7-day incidence does not increase after the opening steps, further relaxations will take place after 14 days (on 22 March 2021 at the earliest). In particular, we expect to see the opening of outdoor restaurants, theatres and cinemas and to allow contact-free sports indoors and contact sports outdoors. If the 7-day incidence rises to more than 50 again, stricter measures are to take effect again.



The next conference between the Chancellor and the Prime Ministers of the Länder is scheduled for 22 March 2021.

Update 12 February 2021

The Chancellor and the Prime Ministers of the Länder have decided to extend the lockdown until 7 March 2021. However, some minor relaxations have also been agreed. Particularly, the Länder may decide, at their own discretion, if and how to reopen schools and kindergartens. And, hairdressers may reopen from 1 March:

Continued closure of Retail stores, pubs, restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities (medically required treatments remain permissible).

Continued contact restrictions: Only permissible to meet with members of the own household and one person from another household. Non-essential private trips and visits - also of relatives - are to be refrained from furthermore.

Continued obligation to offer working from home wherever possible: The occupational health and safety regulation issued by the German Ministry of Labour is still valid until 15 March 2021. Until then employers are obligated to offer their employees to work from home if the nature of the activities permits it. Companies are required to provide medical masks to employees where working in the presence of others is still required. For "confined space work areas" room occupancy should be reduced in accordance with the occupational health and safety standard. To reduce the number of passengers using public transportation at rush hours, companies are encouraged to introduce flexible working hours wherever possible.

For more details on the regulation see the Insight on our website here. Medical face masks remain mandatory in public transportation and shops: Obligation to wear FFP2 masks, KN95/N95 masks or surgical mouth-nose coverings in public transportation as well as in stores.

Re-opening of schools and kindergartens: The Federal States can decide in their discretion how to reopen schools and kindergartens. Medical masks should be used, and ventilation and hygiene measures remain important. Rapid tests should also be used more frequently.

Re-opening of hair salons from 1 March: Hygiene rules, reservations and medical masks are mandatory.

Further relaxations in case of an incidence of less than 35: In districts with a stable seven-day incidence of no more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants the federal states will be allowed to take further opening steps. These will include reopening of retail stores (access limitation of one customer per 20 square metres), opening of museums and galleries and further service sectors.

Maintained and further restrictions in case of a higher incidence than 50: Maintaining or imposing stricter restrictions (eg remaining closure of schools and hair salons, movement restrictions of a 15km radius or curfews) possible in districts where the seven-day incidence does not decrease below the number of 50 (infections per 100,000 inhabitants/week). The Federal States may impose restrictions at their discretion.

The next conference between the Chancellor and the Prime Ministers of the Länder is scheduled for 3 March 2021.

Update 21 January 2021

Due to the continued high number of Covid infections, the German Federal Government (Bund) and States (Länder) have decided on the following updated covid measures:

Extension of "hard lockdown" until 14 February 2021: Continued closure of schools and kindergartens, retail stores, service providers (however medically required treatments remain permissible), pubs, restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities.

Home Office: the German Ministry of Labour will issue a regulation obligating employers to offer their employees to work from home wherever possible and practical considering the nature of activities. The regulation shall apply until 15 March 2021 but has not yet been published.

Medical face masks mandatory at workplaces, in public transportation and shops: The obligation to wear mouth-nose coverings in public transportation as well as in stores still applies but now requires wearing of medical masks (FFP2, KN95/N95 or surgical masks). Employers are required to provide medical masks to employees where working with other employees is required.

Social distancing in the workplace continues to apply: For "confined work areas" occupancy should be reduced in accordance with the occupational health and safety standards.

Flexible working hours encouraged: Companies are also encouraged to introduce flexible working hours wherever possible, in order to reduce the number of passengers using public transportation during rush hours.

Contact restrictions: One is only allowed to meet with members of their own household and one person from another household.

Further restrictions (eg movement restrictions, curfews): Federal States may at their discretion still impose stricter restrictions (eg movement restrictions of a 15 km radius or curfews) which may apply in districts where the seven day incidence does not fall below 50 (infections per 100,000 inhabitants/week) until 14 February 2021.

Update 6 January 2021

Extension of "hard lockdown" until 31 January 2021: continued closure of schools and kindergartens, retail stores, service providers (however medically required treatments remain permissible), pubs, restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities; employers are urged to make generous home office provision. The German Federal Government and the Federal States will consult again on 25 January to decide on the further way forward.

Contact restrictions: From Monday 11 January 2021 onwards, one is only allowed to meet with one person from one other household;

Movement restrictions: Districts with an incidence of more than 200 new infections (per 100,000 inhabitants/week) shall order movement restrictions - people may only leave a 15-km radius around their residence for valid reasons. Field trips and shopping are explicitly not considered valid reasons. Professional or official activities are generally still permissible. There is still no uniform guideline for all towns and districts on how to prove a justified reason which allows someone to leave the house. In some districts the presentation of a company ID card or similar is sufficient. Some districts, however, explicitly provide for the presentation of an employer's certificate. Therefore, it is advisable to provide employees affected by a curfew (with regard to place and time) with a certificate in case they have to come to the office.

Sick days for parents: The number of sick days for parents paid by the statutory health insurance will be doubled (now 20 days in total) - parents are allowed to take them, not only if their children are sick, but also if school or day-care operations are restricted because of Covid.

Update 5 January 2021

Germany remains in a so called "hard lockdown" officially until 10 January 21. The German Federal Government (Bund) and the Federal States (Länder) will meet today (5 January 2021) to discuss further action. An extension of the "hard lockdown" until either 24 January or 31 January is expected. It is unclear whether schools and kindergartens will remain closed.

The "hard lockdown" includes:

Contact restrictions: Private meetings must be limited to your own and one other household and in any case only to five people, children up to 14 years are excluded.

Closure of: Retail stores, service companies in the field of personal care (medically necessary treatments as physiotherapy remain possible), pubs, restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities.

Working from home: Employers remain "urged" to consider whether premises may be closed for company holidays or generous home office solutions.

As a side note: The German Federal Minister of Labour has now presented a new draft law that is intended to grant works councils a specific co-determination right in mobile work arrangements (as an alternative to the previously considered entitlement to home office work which has been rejected by Chancellor Merkel). We will provide separate Insight on this soon.

As a side note: The German Federal Minister of Labour has now presented a new draft law that is intended to grant works councils a specific co-determination right in mobile work arrangements (as an alternative to the previously considered entitlement to home office work which has been rejected by Chancellor Merkel). We will provide separate Insight on this soon. Curfews in some German federal states: In Hesse, curfews from 9 pm to 5 am apply to all towns and districts with a "consistent" incidence of more than 200 (infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week). Leaving home is only permitted for important reasons, including, among others, professional or official activities. In Bavaria exit restrictions apply throughout the state: Leaving one's own home is only allowed for good reason. These reasons include professional or official activities, as well as the use of healthcare activities, supply shopping, sports and exercise in the fresh air, and others. In addition, curfews from 9pm to 5am apply (for the time being) to all towns and districts with an incidence of more than 200 (infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week).



Employees wishing to rely on the professional activity exemption must show credible reasons for being outside home. A uniform guideline for all towns and districts on how to prove the important reason which allows them to leave the house does not exist (yet). In some districts the presentation of a company ID card or similar is sufficient. Some districts, however, explicitly provide for the presentation of an employers' certificate. Therefore, it is advisable to provide employees affected by a curfew (with regard to place and time) with an employers' certificate in case they have to come to the office. Our German team are very happy to assist with this.

Workplace Covid testing: although more and more testing centres are being established in German cities, wearing of masks and social distancing are still considered as a less intrusive and more reasonable restrictions than any testing obligations (except for very sensitive areas like health care and nursing).

Update 14 December 2020

The German Federal Government (Bund) and the Federal States (Länder) have agreed to implement a so-called "hard-lockdown" starting on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 until (for the time being) 10 January 2021:

Contact restrictions: Private meetings must be limited to one's own and one other household and in any case to five persons, children up to 14 years are excluded.

Withdrawal of prior exceptions for Christmas and New Year's Eve: From 24 to 26 December 2020 private meetings must be limited to one's own household and 4 additional persons of the closer family circle (parents, siblings etc). Children under 14 years of age do not count. No exceptions apply for New Year's Eve.

Closure of retail stores: Retail stores will be closed with the exception of grocery stores and stores selling goods for everyday consumption.

Service companies in the field of personal care: Hairdressers, massage studios, beauty salons and similar businesses will be closed. Medically necessary treatments as physiotherapy remain possible.

Extension of closure of pubs, restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities. In addition, a ban on drinking alcohol in the public sector is being introduced.

Employers: Employers are "urged" to consider whether premises may be closed for company holidays or generous home office solutions from 16 December 2020 to 10 January 2021.

Schools and kindergartens: Children should stay home whenever possible. Schools are being closed or children are being educated at home. The same applies for kindergartens. Emergency child care is being established.

Financial support for companies and institutions affected by the partial lockdown are to continue.

In addition, many German federal states have already tightened Covid measures beyond the above presented measures and provided for the implementation of curfews and/or exit restrictions. Please see below a summary for Hesse, Bavaria and North-Rhine-Westphalia:

In Hesse , curfews from 9pm to 5am apply to all towns and districts with a "consistent" incidence of more than 200 (infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week). Leaving one's own home is only permitted for important reasons, including, among others, the exercise of professional or official activities.

, curfews from 9pm to 5am apply to all towns and districts with a "consistent" incidence of more than 200 (infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week). Leaving one's own home is only permitted for important reasons, including, among others, the exercise of professional or official activities. In Bavaria exit restrictions apply throughout the state: Leaving one's own home is only allowed for good reason. These reasons include professional or official activities, as well as the use of healthcare activities, supply shopping, sports and exercise in the fresh air, and other. In addition, curfews from 9pm to 5am apply (for the time being) to all towns and districts with an incidence of more than 200 (infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week). Leaving one's own home is only permitted for certain reasons, including, among others, the exercise of professional or official activities. The prime minister announced to extend the curfews throughout the state.

exit restrictions apply throughout the state: Leaving one's own home is only allowed for good reason. These reasons include professional or official activities, as well as the use of healthcare activities, supply shopping, sports and exercise in the fresh air, and other. In addition, curfews from 9pm to 5am apply (for the time being) to all towns and districts with an incidence of more than 200 (infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week). Leaving one's own home is only permitted for certain reasons, including, among others, the exercise of professional or official activities. The prime minister announced to extend the curfews throughout the state. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for the time being, no additional measures are planned.

Update 11 December 2020

In view of the high infection and death rates, many German federal states are tightening Covid measures. The latest for Hesse and North-Rhine-Westphalia below - these are in addition to the latest restrictions in Bavaria below.

In Hesse:

Additional regulations will apply from Friday, 11 December 2020, until (for the time being) 10 January 2021.

The regulations provide for the following: Curfews from 9pm to 5am apply to all towns and districts with a "consistent" incidence of more than 200 (infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week). Leaving one's own home is only permitted for important reasons, including, among others, the exercise of professional or official activities. Drinking alcohol in public and selling it for immediate consumption will be prohibited around the clock.



In North Rhine-Westphalia:

No additional measures have yet been decided.

However, there is discussion around the introduction of a "hard lockdown" from 27 December 2020 until 10 January 2021, during which the retail sector, with the exception of grocery shops, will close.

Update 8 December 2020

The partial lockdown, which has been in force for the entire country since 2 November 2020 has been extended until (for the time being) 10 January 2021.

In Bavaria, additional regulations are to apply from Wednesday, 9 December 2020, until (for the time being) 5 January 2021. The approval of the Bavarian parliament on Tuesday, 8 December 2020 is still pending, but is considered very likely. The regulations provide for the following:

With regard to the development of infections, Bavaria again declares a state of emergency.

Exit restrictions apply throughout the state: Leaving one's own home is only allowed for good reason. These reasons include professional or official activities, as well as the use of healthcare activities, supply shopping, sports and exercise in the fresh air, and other.

In addition, curfews from 9pm to 5am apply to all towns and districts with an incidence of more than 200 (infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week). Leaving one's own home is only permitted for certain reasons, including, among others, the exercise of professional or official activities.

Schools: From 8th grade onwards, a system of alternating teaching applies. Distance learning applies at all vocational schools.

Increased inspections are carried out at commercial and service enterprises.

During church services, masks are still compulsory - also at the place of worship - and singing is banned.

Alcohol consumption is prohibited in public places.

Local border traffic will be suspended.

Elder people's and nursing homes, institutions for the disabled: only one visitor per day per resident, only with a negative covid test, equipped with FFP2 mask. All employees must undergo a corona test at least twice a week.

Health authorities must use the same software, which is provided by the federal government.

Working from home shall be granted, if possible.

Update 26 November 2020

We have provided a brief summary of the new COVID resolutions for Germany. Our team are happy to help if you have queries:

Extension of partial lockdown: The closure of pubs, restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities will be extended until at least 20 December. Wholesale and retail trade will remain open.

Tightening of contact restrictions: Private meetings are to be limited to one's own and one other household and in any case to five persons, children up to 14 years are excluded.

Exceptions for Christmas and New Year's Eve: From 23 December to 1 January at the latest, meetings "in the closest circle of family or friends" should be allowed with a maximum of ten people, whether indoors or outdoors. Children under 14 years of age do not count. The number of households from which they come will not be restricted. School holidays will start earlier than usual, on 19 December.

Extension of obligation to wear mouth and nose protection: In enclosed spaces that are open to the public, everyone must wear a mouth and nose cover. This also applies to public transport and busy public places - which ones are, is determined by local authorities. Masks are now also compulsory in front of shops and in car parking areas.

Company holidays: Employers are "urged" to consider whether premises can be closed by company holidays or generous home office solutions from 23 December to 1 January.

Schools and kindergartens: Childcare and schools should remain open.

Rail services: In order to make travel safer, the "seating capacity" is to be significantly increased to allow even more distance between passengers.

Quarantine: Domestic quarantine is set at ten days as a rule instead of the previous 14 days. However, this requires a negative rapid antigen test.

Financial support: So-called "November support" for companies and institutions affected by the partial lockdown are to continue in December. Companies and institutions can apply for reimbursement of up to 75% of their turnover in the same month of the previous year - ie December 2019 - from tax money.

Social guarantee 2021: The federal government promised to stabilise contributions to pension, health, unemployment and long-term care insurance "at a maximum of 40%". Any additional financial needs of the social insurance schemes are to be covered by the federal budget until 2021. Within this framework, the Federal Government will examine what a tax-financed stabilisation of contributions to health insurance and the artists' social insurance fund might look like

3 November 2020

The German Federal Government and the Länder have decided on a "partial lockdown" which will apply from Monday 02 November until, for the time being, the end of November.

The following measures will apply:

Safe working : Employers must protect their employees from infections. All employers must "implement a hygiene concept on the basis of an adapted risk assessment and company pandemic planning in view of the increased number of infections". Contact within the workforce which is not absolutely necessary must be avoided. Wherever feasible, working from home should be facilitated. Manufacturing, trade, industry, crafts and small and medium-sized enterprises shall be allowed to continue to operate in safe working environments. In practice, this means that those who have returned to offices will have to consider a return to flexible working from home and, for all employers, health and safety arrangements will need to be revisited and enforced.

: Employers must protect their employees from infections. All employers must "implement a hygiene concept on the basis of an adapted risk assessment and company pandemic planning in view of the increased number of infections". Contact within the workforce which is not absolutely necessary must be avoided. Wherever feasible, working from home should be facilitated. Manufacturing, trade, industry, crafts and small and medium-sized enterprises shall be allowed to continue to operate in safe working environments. In practice, this means that those who have returned to offices will have to consider a return to flexible working from home and, for all employers, health and safety arrangements will need to be revisited and enforced. Retail : Retail stores may remain open, subject to conditions relating to hygiene, access control and queuing. However, it must be ensured that there is no more than one customer per 10 square metres.

: Retail stores may remain open, subject to conditions relating to hygiene, access control and queuing. However, it must be ensured that there is no more than one customer per 10 square metres. Meetings in public and celebrations : Only members of the same household and one other household up to a maximum of 10 people may gather in public. Violations of these contact restrictions will be sanctioned by authorities.

: Only members of the same household and one other household up to a maximum of 10 people may gather in public. Violations of these contact restrictions will be sanctioned by authorities. Travel and family visits : Hotels and pensions remain closed.

: Hotels and pensions remain closed. Schools and kindergartens : Schools and kindergartens shall remain open in November. However, the Länder may introduce further protective measures.

: Schools and kindergartens shall remain open in November. However, the Länder may introduce further protective measures. Entertainment : Theatres, opera houses or concert halls must close until the end of November. This also applies to fairs, cinemas, leisure parks, gaming halls, casinos and betting facilities.

: Theatres, opera houses or concert halls must close until the end of November. This also applies to fairs, cinemas, leisure parks, gaming halls, casinos and betting facilities. Sports facilities and sporting events : Recreational and amateur sports facilities must be closed as well as all public and private sports facilities, public pools and fitness studios.

: Recreational and amateur sports facilities must be closed as well as all public and private sports facilities, public pools and fitness studios. Gastronomy : Restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs, discos and similar establishments must close. Excluded are "delivery and pick-up" of food.

: Restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs, discos and similar establishments must close. Excluded are "delivery and pick-up" of food. Personal hygiene and hairdressing salons : Beauty salons, massage practices or tattoo studios will be closed. However, medically necessary treatments such as physiotherapy, ergotherapy and logotherapy remain possible. Hairdressing salons will remain open - unlike in spring - but subject to the existing hygiene provisions.

: Beauty salons, massage practices or tattoo studios will be closed. However, medically necessary treatments such as physiotherapy, ergotherapy and logotherapy remain possible. Hairdressing salons will remain open - unlike in spring - but subject to the existing hygiene provisions. Support for businesses : The Federal Government will extend aid for affected economic sectors and improve conditions, eg for the culture and event industry and also for self-employed persons. In addition, the rapid loan from the state-owned KfW banking group will be opened and adjusted for companies with fewer than 10 employees.

: The Federal Government will extend aid for affected economic sectors and improve conditions, eg for the culture and event industry and also for self-employed persons. In addition, the rapid loan from the state-owned KfW banking group will be opened and adjusted for companies with fewer than 10 employees. Rapid tests for risk groups : Rapid corona tests will be made available quickly and as a priority for the sick, people in need of care, the elderly and disabled people.

: Rapid corona tests will be made available quickly and as a priority for the sick, people in need of care, the elderly and disabled people. Controls: Controls will be increased to ensure compliance with the above measures.

