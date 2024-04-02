Date: 5 June 2024
Time: 2:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online
Germany has a fantastic workforce and is a great place to do business. Still, the level of employee protection and the bureaucratic requirements can cause headaches for foreign headquarters.
We got you!
With the right tools and the right tactical approach, you can make sure that your HR-operation in Germany runs smoothly, is compliant with applicable laws and can tackle any challenge it may face.
In our webinar, we will guide you through the most important topics facing your German HR-entity in 2024 and beyond, including the following issues:
- Killing the paper tiger – Formal requirements when entering into/ending an employment relationship
- An Attractive Package – Winning the war for talents and how to implement remuneration systems
- Keeping track – New working time act
- Paying goodbye – Ending employment relationships despite tough dismissal protection