ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Germany

Compulsory Vaccination Scheme Was Not A Breach Of European Convention On Human Rights Wrigleys Solicitors With the UK's vaccination scheme now in full swing the debate has been intensifying about whether vaccinations should be made compulsory for everyone who can take them

Dress Codes Relating To Wearing Signs Of Religious Belief Considered By The Advocate General Stevens & Bolton The Advocate General (AG) has recently provided an opinion that a dress code which only allows individuals to wear small scale signs of religious belief, while banning larger scale signs...

Dealing With COVID-19 Vaccination Refusal In The Workplace: A View From Germany lus Laboris What are an employer's responsibilities when an employee refuses COVID-19 vaccination, and in particular, are they obliged to keep paying wages if an employee who has refused vaccination falls sick?

Polish View On Remote Work MJH Moskwa, Jarmul, Haładyj i Wspólnicy sp.k. The global COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in a geometric increase in the practical importance of remote working.

European Employment Law Update - 2021 Edition Dorda Rechtsanwälte GmbH In line with the European trend, teleworking has recently been on the rise in Austria.