Germany has had pay transparency legislation for six years now, how has the local market reacted and has this helped to bring about fair pay?

Providing pay clarity and visibility: Lessons from Germany

Tamsin Sridhara and Florian Frank focus on Germany and discuss the results of our latest pay transparency pulse survey in Germany. They also talk through the current context on pay equity and pay transparency in Germany, and how the legislation prohibited and limited the country realising equal pay for equal work.

German legislation meant that whilst you had to provide data on pay across equal roles and genders, there was less focus on both the numbers of employees you had to do this for, what counted as equal roles and locations, and lastly there was no impetus for employers to advertise these rights.

The EU Pay Transparency Directive sets out to bring a step change to this work, in Germany HR will need to create urgency around this as business will need to react to this legislation. Furthermore, new legislation is intended to go further than current laws and bring about fair pay.

This video includes:

Results from our local pay transparency pulse survey in Germany.

How employers reacted to pay transparency legislation in Germany.

How employees reacted to the right for information.

What we learn from Germany that means the EU legislation goes further.

This video is part of our series on "Providing Pay Clarity and Visibility" in which we take a deep dive into the EU Pay Transparency Directive; its impact on employers, employees and candidates; key preparatory activities; and enhancing education and communication on pay.

