Can employers prevent their employees from engaging in dangerous sports? And if they get injured are they entitled to sick pay? Are any sports completely off limits? How about skiing, car racing, parachuting or kick-boxing? We ask those questions to Alexander Ulrich, partner in Ius Laboris Germany and he explains the German law position in this short video.

