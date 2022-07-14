ARTICLE

Germany: Changes To The Act On The Notification Of Conditions Governing The Employment Relationship – Effective 1 August 2022

Effective 1 August 2022, the German Act on the Notification of Conditions Governing the Employment Relationship (Nachweisgesetz – NachwG) will be updated.

The new law recently passed the legislative process. It still needs to be executed by the Federal President and published, but this will likely happen by end of July 2022 at the latest.

The new rules create additional documentation and notification obligations for employers. The list of terms and conditions of employment that employers have to provide information on to their employees is now longer than before. Typically, not all the items are covered in standard employment agreements.

For more information on the new rules, regulatory fine and our recommendations, please click here. Please contact Hagen Köckeritz or Guido Zeppenfeld for assistance with reviewing standard employment agreements for Germany and preparing a separate letter that sets out the various terms and conditions.

